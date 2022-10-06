 
entertainment
Kate Middleton keeps 'thinking Prince Louis is a baby', says 'he's big boy now'

Kate Middleton was overcome with emotions after meeting a baby during her visit to Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday.

With the baby named Giles Talbot-Erasu in her hands, the Princess of Wales remembered the adorable days of Prince Louis’ childhood, noting that he’s “a big boy now”.

The 40-year-old princess said: “I keep thinking Louis is a baby, but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday,” reported Hello!

She also talked about her eldest son while expressing: “George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that.”

Meanwhile, the mother-of-three expressed similar emotions while visiting the Little Villiage baby bank’s hub in July.

"I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he's a proper boy now," Kate said of her youngest son whose goofy appearance at Queen Elizabeth II”s platinum jubilees made headlines.

