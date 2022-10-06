Elizabeth Olsen improvised this scene in 'Avengers: Infinity War': Find out

WandaVision star, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she had to improvise a pivotal scene in Avengers: Infinity War along with costar Paul Bettany, per Variety.

Released in 2018, the movie had shocked fans when many of the lead characters were ‘blipped’ into nothingness, which also included Olsen’s character. However, the WandaVision star shared in an in-depth interview for Variety’s Power of Women issue, that they had to figure out the scene on the spot.

“I just get my pages, so I understand the part of the story I’m fulfilling. I get a story that is told to me from the Russos about what’s happening in the rest of the movie. And it isn’t in the script that everyone gets blipped,” shared Olsen.

The actress went on to elaborate that the production was very strict with script details leaking so they had security guards with the actors, while they were reading it.

“We called it ‘The Wedding’ on the schedule. But I didn’t know I got blipped away until we shot it. That was told to us that day,” she explained. “We were all just in this van, and they said, ‘This is what’s happening. You guys will disappear.’ And we’re like, ‘OK.’ It was shocking. I mean, we didn’t know. We thought the movie ended differently.”

Olsen added that it was ‘embarrassing’ to shoot scenes because of the green-screen work. “We did some improvising, which is hard to improvise those moments.

“But it also felt good, because at that point, Paul [Bettany] and I really had each other’s back. It was one of the last things we shot. I felt really comfortable with him as an actor if we had to improvise that beat a little bit. We were trying to find it, with the Russos guiding us. And then, once it was over, it was a huge amount of relief. And I just remember being giggly the rest of the day, while Brolin had his helmet on. And I don’t know. These movies are very silly, but you have to act your ass off for them to work.”