 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal fans praise Kate Middleton as she cradles newborn baby, ‘Precious moment’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Royal fans praise Kate Middleton as she cradles newborn baby, ‘Precious moment’
Royal fans praise Kate Middleton as she cradles newborn baby, ‘Precious moment’

Kate Middleton's recent visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit has been praised by Royal Family fans online.

The Princess of Wales won the hearts of her fans she adorable cradled a newborn baby during her outing on Wednesday.

Kate marked her visit to see how the hospital facilitates and supports pregnant women and new mothers.

Kate, who also holds the titles of Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, was clad in a bright yellow outfit. She was seen wearing a face mask as she spoke with staff from the unit’s Jasmine Team.

Kate’s picture was shared on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter page. The image also showed a smiling woman and baby and the staff at the hospital greeting the Princess.

The picture was shared with caption, "Focusing on maternal mental health and pioneering overnight facilities, Royal Surrey County Hospital helps women feel safe, supported & have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments, crucial to ensuring their babies thrive.”

"It was lovely to meet some of the new mothers and their babies who are supported by such a brilliant team at the hospital."

Royal fans flooded the comments section, with praises for the Duchess. Many lauded her for raising awareness of newborn and mother wellbeing.

"A brilliant visit, absolutely precious moment with baby Bianca," wrote one user.

Kate was clicked holding baby Bianca Moran, who was born on Tuesday six weeks prematurely.

Another commented, "It was a wonderful visit and I particularly loved the moment Her Royal Highness held baby Bianca”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian defends Pete Davidson for THIS reason

Kim Kardashian defends Pete Davidson for THIS reason
Queen 'shrieked with laughter' at 'pretty salty' joke

Queen 'shrieked with laughter' at 'pretty salty' joke
Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'

Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ‘having secret meetings’ to get to know each other

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ‘having secret meetings’ to get to know each other
Sylvester Stallone flashes wedding ring after reconciling with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone flashes wedding ring after reconciling with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin
King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids
Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

Meghan Markle 'distanced herself from Palace advisors' with 'colossal mistake'

Meghan Markle 'distanced herself from Palace advisors' with 'colossal mistake'
Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels’ in love amid claims they’re struggling in marital life

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels’ in love amid claims they’re struggling in marital life
Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir

Latest

view all