Royal fans praise Kate Middleton as she cradles newborn baby, ‘Precious moment’

Kate Middleton's recent visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit has been praised by Royal Family fans online.

The Princess of Wales won the hearts of her fans she adorable cradled a newborn baby during her outing on Wednesday.

Kate marked her visit to see how the hospital facilitates and supports pregnant women and new mothers.

Kate, who also holds the titles of Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, was clad in a bright yellow outfit. She was seen wearing a face mask as she spoke with staff from the unit’s Jasmine Team.

Kate’s picture was shared on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter page. The image also showed a smiling woman and baby and the staff at the hospital greeting the Princess.

The picture was shared with caption, "Focusing on maternal mental health and pioneering overnight facilities, Royal Surrey County Hospital helps women feel safe, supported & have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments, crucial to ensuring their babies thrive.”

"It was lovely to meet some of the new mothers and their babies who are supported by such a brilliant team at the hospital."

Royal fans flooded the comments section, with praises for the Duchess. Many lauded her for raising awareness of newborn and mother wellbeing.

"A brilliant visit, absolutely precious moment with baby Bianca," wrote one user.

Kate was clicked holding baby Bianca Moran, who was born on Tuesday six weeks prematurely.

Another commented, "It was a wonderful visit and I particularly loved the moment Her Royal Highness held baby Bianca”