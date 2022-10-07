King Charles ensured Prince Andrew ‘didn’t take advantage’ of Queen’s death

King Charles ensured that Prince Andrew would not try to step back into the royal family after the Queen's death

King Charles III and the rest of the senior royals including Prince William reportedly ensured that the disgraced Prince Andrew would not take advantage of the Queen’s death to try and step back into the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

Writing for Yahoo News as a royal editor, Omid Scobie quoted Palace sources as claiming that Prince Andrew had full plans for a royal return in place before his older brother Charles became King after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Now that King Charles is in power, Prince Andrew’s chances at staging a return are next to none, with Scobie writing: “Without the soft spot of the Queen at his disposal – it was no secret that Andrew was her favourite child, the door is now shut tighter than ever for the prince.”

He further said: “Though King Charles III has sympathy for his brother, I’m told, the newly-minted sovereign will “never” allow him to set foot near the family business again.”

Scobie also claimed: “… Andrew may soon be stripped of his final link to the Crown—his role as a Councillor of State.”

His comments were supported by a Palace source revealing that the King Charles and the rest of the royal family made sure that Prince Andrew was kept on the periphery during events after the Queen’s death.

“… There was a conscious effort [behind the scenes]—within the institution and the family—to ensure he didn’t take advantage of the situation,” an insider shared with Scobie.