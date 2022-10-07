PM Shehbaz hands over portfolios to 8 special assistants

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during cabinet meeting. —APP/ File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday handed over portfolios of different ministries to his eight special assistants, said a notification issued by the cabinet division in this regard.



“Raza Rabbani Khar has been assigned the portfolio of trade, Nawabzada Iftikhar Babar Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Mahar Irshad inter-provincial coordination while Tasneem Qureshi received a portfolio of industry and production,” it said.

In addition, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has been given the portfolio of water resources, Faisal Karim Kundi poverty alleviation and social protection, Sardar Saleem Haider overseas Pakistanis and Mahesh Kumar Malani health.

The prime minister has so far assigned portfolios to his 14 special assistants out of 29, while still, 15 are serving as special assistants without any portfolio.