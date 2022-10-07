 
pakistan
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Dengue cases surge to 3,841 in Balochistan: health deptt

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

A file photo of the dengue ward at a public hospital in Pakistan. — Online/File
A file photo of the dengue ward at a public hospital in Pakistan. — Online/File

Balochistan continues to face an alarming situation ever since the unusual rains lashed the province for the past three months. The province is currently grappling with a health emergency as the number of registered dengue cases has surged to 3,841, Geo News reported Friday. 

At least 62 more dengue cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, per statistics issued by the Health Department of the provincial government. The health department said the fresh cases were reported from three districts—Lasbela, Kech and Gawadar.

According to the data of the provincial government, 48 cases were reported from Lasbela, two from Kech and 12 from Gwadar. The fresh cases have pushed the overall tally of registered Dengue cases to 3,841.

The highest number of dengue patients, i.e. 2,966 cases, were reported from the Kech district, 430 cases from Gwadar, and 409 cases were reported from Lasbela, the health department said in its report.

Balochistan was devastated by lashing rains that sparked widespread flooding in June this year. The flood brought in its wake several diseases, including gastroenteritis, cholera, dengue, malaria and diarrhoea in not just Balochistan but also other flood-affected areas across the country.

In particular, the dengue disease is spreading rapidly as more cases are being reported across the country daily. 

More From Pakistan:

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman asks President Alvi to resign

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman asks President Alvi to resign
Zardari 'in good health,' says personal physician

Zardari 'in good health,' says personal physician
PM Shehbaz hands over portfolios to 8 special assistants

PM Shehbaz hands over portfolios to 8 special assistants
PALPA decides to offer membership to all airline pilots of Pakistan

PALPA decides to offer membership to all airline pilots of Pakistan
Maryam bursts into tears as she meets Nawaz; emotional photo goes viral

Maryam bursts into tears as she meets Nawaz; emotional photo goes viral
Bilawal demands President Alvi impeached immediately

Bilawal demands President Alvi impeached immediately
Security forces gun down one terrorist in Peshawar

Security forces gun down one terrorist in Peshawar
Maryam Nawaz reaches Avenfield apartments in London

Maryam Nawaz reaches Avenfield apartments in London
'Don't spare the killers': Noor Mukadam's mother stands in solidarity with Sarah Inam's parents

'Don't spare the killers': Noor Mukadam's mother stands in solidarity with Sarah Inam's parents
European Parliament holds debate on Pakistan's catastrophic floods

European Parliament holds debate on Pakistan's catastrophic floods
President Alvi stresses need to end polarisation, demands free and fair election

President Alvi stresses need to end polarisation, demands free and fair election
PM Shehbaz denies govt’s role in audio leaks, lambastes ‘fraudster’ Imran Khan

PM Shehbaz denies govt’s role in audio leaks, lambastes ‘fraudster’ Imran Khan

Latest

view all