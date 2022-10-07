 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West angry with media for calling him Kim Kardashian, Pete 'stalker'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Kanye West is accusing the media for stirring drama in her life with Kim Kardashian.

Speaking in a new interview with Tucker Carlson, the 45-year-old rapper says that he was called out for 'stalking' Kim when he only moved to a house next door to be close to their children.

"The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children, and they even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend [Pete Davidson], because I bought the house next door to see my children."

Kanye and Kim share kids North,8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Donda rapper went on to criticise Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS.

"I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS. I felt like there's a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell product. But it reaches another level when it's like, 'OK, well this is what my wife is doing. This is what she is doing for our children.'"

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West says his 'Christian' wife Kim Kardashian going astray for Hollywood

Kanye West says his 'Christian' wife Kim Kardashian going astray for Hollywood
Kevin Spacey faces sexual misconduct civil trial in NY

Kevin Spacey faces sexual misconduct civil trial in NY
People of Sussex organise petition to remove Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: report

People of Sussex organise petition to remove Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: report

Details on Prince William and Kate's Northern Ireland visit released

Details on Prince William and Kate's Northern Ireland visit released

Paper decides to drop 'Consort' from Camilla's title

Paper decides to drop 'Consort' from Camilla's title

Kate Middleton heckled in Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton heckled in Northern Ireland

King Charles ensured Prince Andrew ‘didn’t take advantage’ of Queen’s death

King Charles ensured Prince Andrew ‘didn’t take advantage’ of Queen’s death
Prince Andrew’s secret plans to stage royal return exposed by Palace aides

Prince Andrew’s secret plans to stage royal return exposed by Palace aides
Kate Middleton wants another child with Prince William?

Kate Middleton wants another child with Prince William?
King Charles’ wife Camilla to be referred to as ‘The Queen’, not ‘Queen Consort’

King Charles’ wife Camilla to be referred to as ‘The Queen’, not ‘Queen Consort’
Kanye West hurls insults at ‘nose job’ Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid in latest rant

Kanye West hurls insults at ‘nose job’ Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid in latest rant
Kate Middleton continues smile even being snubbed by Irish woman

Kate Middleton continues smile even being snubbed by Irish woman

Latest

view all