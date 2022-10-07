Kanye West angry with media for calling him Kim Kardashian, Pete 'stalker'

Kanye West is accusing the media for stirring drama in her life with Kim Kardashian.



Speaking in a new interview with Tucker Carlson, the 45-year-old rapper says that he was called out for 'stalking' Kim when he only moved to a house next door to be close to their children.

"The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children, and they even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend [Pete Davidson], because I bought the house next door to see my children."



Kanye and Kim share kids North,8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Donda rapper went on to criticise Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS.

"I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS. I felt like there's a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell product. But it reaches another level when it's like, 'OK, well this is what my wife is doing. This is what she is doing for our children.'"

