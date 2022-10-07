 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt tired of Angelina Jolie 'personal attacks': 'Will not own anything he didn’t do'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Brad Pitt will not defend himself against Angelina Jolie's attacks in public.

The actor, who is currently accused of physical abuse by ex-wife Angelina Jolie, says he will not fall prey to false allegations.

Pitt's attorney, Anne Kiley, tells Page Six: “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side.

“He’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” the statement continued. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

Kiley continued, “Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

Angelina has accused Pitt of choking and striking her children months before the couple's divorce in 2016.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie
Prince Harry ‘missing home’ and ‘utterly miserable’ without Firm

Prince Harry ‘missing home’ and ‘utterly miserable’ without Firm
Kate and William win hearts as they meet suicide prevention charity volunteers

Kate and William win hearts as they meet suicide prevention charity volunteers
King Charles 'love child' wants Netflix to prove paternity with public 'DNA test'

King Charles 'love child' wants Netflix to prove paternity with public 'DNA test'
Prince Edward to take Prince Philip’s title?

Prince Edward to take Prince Philip’s title?
Kim Kardashian ‘tortellini’ statement sparks hilarious meme fest online

Kim Kardashian ‘tortellini’ statement sparks hilarious meme fest online
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘unhappy’ first year of marriage: royals snubbed the couple

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘unhappy’ first year of marriage: royals snubbed the couple

Latest

view all