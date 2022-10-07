Brad Pitt tired of Angelina Jolie 'personal attacks': 'Will not own anything he didn’t do'

Brad Pitt will not defend himself against Angelina Jolie's attacks in public.



The actor, who is currently accused of physical abuse by ex-wife Angelina Jolie, says he will not fall prey to false allegations.

Pitt's attorney, Anne Kiley, tells Page Six: “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side.

“He’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” the statement continued. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

Kiley continued, “Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

Angelina has accused Pitt of choking and striking her children months before the couple's divorce in 2016.