Friday Oct 07 2022
Charles could avoid removing Andrew’s titles because of Beatrice, Eugenie

Friday Oct 07, 2022

King Charles III could avoid stripping Prince Andrew of his titles because he was ‘impressed’ by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Royal commentator, Ephraim Hardcastle, in his piece for Daily Mail, weighed in on the possibility of Britain’s new monarch following in the footsteps of the Danish Queen.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark recently removed titles from four of her grandchildren in an attempt to slim down the monarchy.

The monarch could avoid this mirroring the move as “Charles has been impressed by how they have built careers ‘wearing their royalty lightly’ and wouldn’t want to upset them,” the expert said.

“It’s possible that the virtues of the daughters could cover the sins of the father,” he added.

Prince Andrew’s future in the monarchy has been raising many speculations ever since his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged sexual assault of Virginia Giuffre was reported.

However, the royal has always denied all wrongdoing.

