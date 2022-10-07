 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp ‘intimidated’ a nurse with ‘negative consequences’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

File Footage

Johnny Depp is currently being put on blast for having intimated and coerced Amber Heard’s nurse into giving testimony in the defamation case.

According to a report made in an unsealed document, “these declarations were often obtained through threats and deception.”

Unsealed Documents
Unsealed Documents

“One such declarant Laura Divenere, testified that she only provided a declaration after Mr. Waldman threatened her with negative consequences if she did not cooperate with him, including perjury if she did not sign the declaration he wanted her to sign. Att. 80, Divernere Dep.”

“Ms Divenere also testified hats felt coerced by Mr. Waldman to sign the declaration. In addition, while the declarations all bore the heading of this case, NONE were ever filed with the Court or provided to counsel for defendant.”

