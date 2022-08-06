 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘terrified’ of angering litigious’ Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Amber Heard ‘terrified’ of angering litigious’ Johnny Depp
Amber Heard ‘terrified’ of angering litigious’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is reportedly concerned about making any further revelations and legal moves against Johnny Depp .

Amber made this revelation during her interview with Dateline's Savannah Guthrie.

There, she snuck in a snide swipe against Depp and admitted, "I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak, not just what I lived through but what I knew.”

She even went on to detail her fears of further legal action against the actor and admitted that she is now “terrified.”

Before concluding Amber added, “I guess that's what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, it's meant to take your voice.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

New revelations from unsealed document dump seem to create problems for Johnny Depp

New revelations from unsealed document dump seem to create problems for Johnny Depp
Max George splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs: reports

Max George splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs: reports
Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner

Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller cut casual figures for workout

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller cut casual figures for workout
Queen ‘went out of her way’ to have Kate Middleton in her ‘inner circle’

Queen ‘went out of her way’ to have Kate Middleton in her ‘inner circle’
Locarno Film Festival: Daisy Edgar-Jones steals limelight as she graces event in stunning tassel dress

Locarno Film Festival: Daisy Edgar-Jones steals limelight as she graces event in stunning tassel dress
Johnny Depp's ‘exhausted’ after winning libel trial against Amber Heard, says friend

Johnny Depp's ‘exhausted’ after winning libel trial against Amber Heard, says friend
Kate Middleton proves monarchy is in 'consummate hands'

Kate Middleton proves monarchy is in 'consummate hands'
Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' co-star reveals an interesting fact about the actor

Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' co-star reveals an interesting fact about the actor

Camilla, Charles reminded to ‘be on guard’ after mishap outing

Camilla, Charles reminded to ‘be on guard’ after mishap outing
‘Living Sculpture’ Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London

‘Living Sculpture’ Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London

Latest

view all