Amber Heard ‘terrified’ of angering litigious’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is reportedly concerned about making any further revelations and legal moves against Johnny Depp .

Amber made this revelation during her interview with Dateline's Savannah Guthrie.

There, she snuck in a snide swipe against Depp and admitted, "I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak, not just what I lived through but what I knew.”

She even went on to detail her fears of further legal action against the actor and admitted that she is now “terrified.”

Before concluding Amber added, “I guess that's what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, it's meant to take your voice.”