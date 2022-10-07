 
Friday Oct 07 2022
Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Meghan Markle is currently under fire for having tried to ‘trash’ the entire Royal Family as 'Princess Meghan'. 

According to Sky News Australia Piers Morgan issued this insight and was quoted saying, “She calls herself a princess on her podcast – little girls who grow up to make a real princess.” But “You're not a princess – she's not a princess anyway.”

However, he believes her ‘interests lie’ in “trashing” the entire Royal Family.

“I’m from Sussex. I’ve spent more time in Sussex then Meghan and Harry have in the last two weeks,” Mr Morgan also admitted.

“So, actually a month but they’re never there. They have got these titles which are given to them, that’s really what I mean about. They trade off Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘the royals’ to make themselves incredibly rich.”

Before concluding he also added, “And I just do wonder if there is a point where Charles goes… Actually you can’t do that anymore. It’d be unprecedented but why wouldn’t he?”

