 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Flavin flashes a BIG SMILE with Sylvester Stallone in their first public appearance together

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin were spotted together as they were seen arm-in-arm in Manhattan amid their recently reconciled relationship.

The couple appeared in high spirits as they looked happier than ever on a romantic stroll on Thursday.

Stallone, 76, cut a stylish figure in a dark ensemble on the fall evening, as he wore a dark navy blue sweater with matching pants and black shoes.

Flavin, 54, wore a beige long-sleeved turtleneck with white pants and carrying a blush designer bag. Her light brown blocks were parted and she accessorized with earrings.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The Hollywood couple's appearance comes more than a week after they put on a united front following their U-turn on a divorce.

The Rocky star and his 54-year-old former model wife exuded perfect couple goals as they went out grocery shopping in Calabasas, California, last Thursday.

Showing no signs of animosity, at one point Sylvester put his hand on his wife's thigh and appeared to be showing something to her on his phone as they both smiled and looked relaxed together.

Earlier last week, it was reported that the movie star and his wife of 25 years 'decided to meet up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy,' his rep told Page Six.

Their reconciliation comes one month after Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester.

People also confirmed the duo is back together. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project
Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council

Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council
William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'
Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything

Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything
Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie
Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report

Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of her new TV series

Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of her new TV series
Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral

Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral