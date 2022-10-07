 
Showbiz
Sajid Nadiadwala to reunite all actors from 'Housefull' franchise for another sequel

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Housefull' franchise have three sequels

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala aims at reuniting all the lead actors from his previous Housefull sequels to make another installment, actor include;  Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh together.

According to the close sources, "Sajid Nadiadwala has the plan of bringing an entire universe of his Housefull franchise under one roof ever since the release of Housefull 4. He has been trying to crack a plot that justifies the presence of all the characters and he finally has the plot locked. He is currently in the process of finalising a story and screenplay around his idea.”

The sources further added: “the idea is to take Housefull 5 on floors late next year. Housefull 5 has been in the development stage for quite some time, and now the ambition is getting closer to reality.”

Apart from the male leads, Sajid also aims at bringing in together all the female leads from the previous parts of Housefull.

As per PinkVilla, Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar started the Housefull franchise back in 2010. Later on, they released sequels one after the other in 2012, 2016 and 2019. 

