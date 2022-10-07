 
Karolína Kurkova shares son’s health update after surgery for broken ankle

Karolína Kurkova is sharing her son’s health update after surgery for a broken ankle

Earlier this week, the model, 38, shared on Instagram that her son Tobin Jack, 12, recently required surgery after breaking his ankle joint in three places. The mom of three noted that her son is "on the road to recovery" following the surgery, sharing photos of him wearing a cast and using crutches.

"There's nothing like the emotions a mother feels when her child gets hurt... especially when you see them afraid and in pain and can't do nothing to take it away even though you would in a second," Kurková wrote. "Thankfully, we are already on the road to recovery."

"Tobin broke his ankle joint in three places at football practice and required surgery and some screws last week. Thank you Dr. Steinlauf and everyone at UM hospital. umiamihealth," she continued. "We are welcoming all the healing energy as he gets better with the love and support of his favorite people."

Along with Tobin, Kurková, and husband Archie Drury also share a son Noah, 6, and a daughter LunaGrace, whom they welcomed in April 2021.

