COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressing the passing out ceremony of the 146th PMA Long Course held at PMA, Kakul on Saturday. Screengrab

KAKUL: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday advised the passed-out cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), not to get distracted by fake news, political wrangling in the country and always respect democratic institutions.



The army chief was addressing the passing out ceremony of the 146th PMA Long Course held at PMA, Kakul on Saturday.



The army chief is attending the parade as the chief guest.



More to follow...