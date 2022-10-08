New audio leak confirms Imran Khan's involvement in horse trading: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a press conference in Lahore on October 8, 2022. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live

Imran Khan has confessed to his involvement in horse trading in audio leak, says PM.

Accuses Khan of giving NRO to his sister, and Farah Gogi.

Terms PTI chief world’s most fraudster person.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that his predecessor Imran Khan's involvement in horse trading has been confirmed in the alleged audio.

Addressing a press conference after his court hearing in the money laundering case in Lahore, the premier said that Khan's drama and lies have been exposed [before the nation].

A day earlier, two audio leaks allegedly involving the PTI chief went viral. Khan, in one of them, was heard allegedly discussing horse trading with an aide.

"Imran Khan has confessed that he was involved in horse trading in the audio," said PM Shehbaz while lambasting Khan for accusing them of NRO.

The premier said that no one is above the law, adding that his family suffered the worst cruelty and have been appearing before the court.

“Did any court summon Imran Khan?” he complained.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by the PTI, the prime minister said that Maryam was acquitted on merit. Neither Maryam was given NRO, nor she benefited from amendments in NAB law, he added.

He, however, accused Imran Khan of giving NRO to his sister, Aleema Khan, and Farah Gogi during his tenure. He also accused the former government of corruption worth hundreds of billion in the BRT project.



Terming Imran Khan the world’s most fraudster person, the prime minister asked why the then NAB chairman did not take notice of £190 million robbery.



He accused the PTI chair of hatching a conspiracy against the nation and asked where did you get money to buy the conscience of five lawmakers?

“Imran Niazi Now you have to answer the nation,” the PM added.

‘Case against Shahbaz Sharif similar to Moonis Elahi’

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz appeared before the accountability court in a money laundering reference filed against him.

Arguing before the court, the PM’s counsel, Advocate Amjad Pervez said that former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz has requested for exemption from appearance today due to medical issues.

During the hearing, Advocate Pervez said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) removed the charge of Rs9 billion money-laundering from the challan. "These five accounts with Rs9 billion have no relation with the Sharif Group," he said.

PM Shehbaz's lawyer said that these accounts are related to Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Cheeni, adding that no action has been taken against him.

He added that the FIR does not mention the story of kickbacks and bribery.

Advocate Pervez compared the money laundering case with PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi's case and said that there are a lot of similarities between the two.

"What are the similarities?" questioned the judge.

At this, the lawyer said that this case has allegations of transferring money from the accounts of low-wage employees and in Moonis Elahi's case, low-wage employees were accused of operating the account.

Advocate Pervez said that even if the court accepts the accusations levelled by the prosecution, it cannot prove anything against the petitioners nor can indictment them.

The judge asked if the suspect Malik Maqsood Ahmed aka Maqsood Chaprasi was inquired. To this, the advocate replied that he has passed away and per the records, the FIA did not interrogate him.

What is the money laundering reference?

Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister, is accused of accumulating assets worth Rs7,328 million in connivance with his co-accused family members, benamidars, front persons and close associations and for developing an organised system of money laundering.

The anti-graft watchdog has nominated a total of 20 individuals in the reference – Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat, his sons Hamza and Suleman, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.