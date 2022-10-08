Prince George prepares as future king

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George will take classes to prepare as future king.



Prince George is currently second in line to British throne after his grandfather King Charles became the new monarch.

According to royal expert and biographer Robert Lacey, George, 9, will take classes like his father Prince William, grandfather King Charles III, his great-grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II, took to prepare them to rule.

George, per New York Post, is expected to be educated about his official royal duties and the constitution, as well as the importance of the Commonwealth.

Prince George understands he will one day be king as his parents reportedly told him that he was in the line of succession in 2020 — around the time of his 7th birthday.

Royal author Katie Nicholl in her book New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, says “They (Kate and William) are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit.”