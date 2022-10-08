 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George prepares as future king

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Prince George prepares as future king

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George will take classes to prepare as future king.

Prince George is currently second in line to British throne after his grandfather King Charles became the new monarch.

According to royal expert and biographer Robert Lacey, George, 9, will take classes like his father Prince William, grandfather King Charles III, his great-grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II, took to prepare them to rule.

George, per New York Post, is expected to be educated about his official royal duties and the constitution, as well as the importance of the Commonwealth.

Prince George understands he will one day be king as his parents reportedly told him that he was in the line of succession in 2020 — around the time of his 7th birthday.

Royal author Katie Nicholl in her book New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, says “They (Kate and William) are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’
Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean

Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean
Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna

Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna
Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors

Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors
Alec Baldwin drops heartwarming comment as Hilaria posts full family photo

Alec Baldwin drops heartwarming comment as Hilaria posts full family photo

Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer
Meghan Markle ‘too common’ to make Royal Family ‘care’

Meghan Markle ‘too common’ to make Royal Family ‘care’
Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection

Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection
Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce

Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce
Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’

Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’
Liverpool to host Eurovision song contest 2023

Liverpool to host Eurovision song contest 2023
Emily Ratajkowski gives her two cents about Me Too movement amid hanging out with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski gives her two cents about Me Too movement amid hanging out with Brad Pitt