Staffers ‘utterly sick’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made their courtiers ‘sick to their stomachs with their continued ‘tests’ for loyalty.

Royal expert Valentine Low issued this insight in his interview on Good Morning Britain.

According to Mr Low, in his book Prince Harry reportedly ended up the ‘key instigator’ for it all.

He’d reportedly look for the “Palace syndrome” which proved the courtiers had become ‘institutionalized’ and ‘against them’.

According to Mr Low, “I think it was a very difficult experience for some of them.”

“'As I revealed last year, there were allegations that Meghan bullied staff. People talked to me of people being completely destroyed.”

“I've heard people at the time, faced with a possible encounter with Meghan, were saying things like 'I feel sick' or 'I'm shaking' - extraordinary things for an employee to say about the prospect of seeing their employer in half-an-hour.”

“There is a way in which the courtiers are to blame. So the people around them were doing their best, these were people who believed in Harry and Meghan and they wanted to help.”

“But there were signs early on, in the first year or so of their marriage, there were signs of how unhappy Harry and Meghan were.”

“And no one really did anything about that. No one picked it up, no one flagged it up and there were no big discussions with the most senior courtiers in the institution.”