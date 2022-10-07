 
Friday Oct 07 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘breaking bonds of trust’ with Royal Family

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for having broken the last remnants of their bond with King Charles, and threatening future titles for Archie and Lilibet.

Royal author Katie Nicholl issued this insight in a latest interview with the Palace Confidential.

Ms Nicholl later started off by saying, “It will be very intestesting to see what the King does and whether he uses that as a sort of final conciliatory move, and absolutely do bring Harry and Meghan back in.”

“But I think so much of it comes down to a matter of trust. And there is a sense...that bond of trust has been broken by the couple,” she added before concluding.

