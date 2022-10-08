 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Cheap’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix’s ‘royalty’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been branded ‘cheap royalty stars’ amid their attempts to ‘constantly monetize everything’.

This claim has been made by TV presenter Cristo Foufas in a new episode of the To Di For Daily podcast.

He began by saying, “I think it’s a question of trust. It’s been reported that Prince William refused to meet them [Meghan and Harry] because of a worry — and I think it’s a valid worry — that any conversations they may have during their time together will end up in a podcast or in Harry’s latest memoir…”

“So I’m not sure if there is a way back — certainly in the eyes of their family — because there is a worry that that’s going to end up being the next revelation that they’ll try to monetise.”

“And let’s be clear, everything they now do is in the pursuit of monetising it — monetising everything.”

“They have reduced themselves, unfortunately, to cheap reality stars. And that’s what they are now. They’re the Duke and Duchess of Netflix.”

More From Entertainment:

Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for ‘reimagining’ Velma as South Asian in new series

Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for ‘reimagining’ Velma as South Asian in new series
Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why

Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why
How Amazon secured streaming rights for 'The Lord of the Rings'

How Amazon secured streaming rights for 'The Lord of the Rings'

Kanye West is upset with his 'close friend' Donald Trump, here's why

Kanye West is upset with his 'close friend' Donald Trump, here's why
Harry, Meghan could release watered-down version of Netflix show, memoir to reconcile with royal family

Harry, Meghan could release watered-down version of Netflix show, memoir to reconcile with royal family
'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever

'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever
Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell

Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell
Henry Cavill's Superman may fight Black Adam in movie?

Henry Cavill's Superman may fight Black Adam in movie?

King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert

King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert
‘Outcast’ Prince Harry given ‘final warning’ over royal attacks

‘Outcast’ Prince Harry given ‘final warning’ over royal attacks
Mila Kunis weighs in on Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘shocking and insane’

Mila Kunis weighs in on Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘shocking and insane’
New memoir: Jimmy Carr lands in hot water again

New memoir: Jimmy Carr lands in hot water again