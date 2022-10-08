Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why

Piers Morgan has recently lambasted Meghan Markle, calling her “malevolent” in latest interview.



According to Metro UK, the former Good Morning Britain host rejected having an “unhinged obsession” with Duchess of Sussex in a recent interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

“I've tried to be fair but it's very hard in her case,” claimed the 57-year-old broadcaster.

Piers explained, “At her core, you've got somebody who is quite malevolent, who is systematically trying to damage the Royal Family and the monarchy.”

The former presenter also shared that it’s “naive to think I have a fixation with the life of Meghan”.

Fact is, “she’s deliberately made herself, along with Prince Harry, a big story for the last few years”.

Piers argued, “My job, on the morning show when I was there, and in my newspaper columns, is to comment on the news.”

“I haven’t written about them any more than other columnists. It’s just because people know that I knew her before she met Harry,” revealed the former Life Stories front-man.

He continued, “They know she never spoke to me again the moment she met him, which I just thought was quite rude and weird.”

Meanwhile, Piers also lashed out at Duke of Sussex who left royal life in 2020 to move to California with his wife.

“As someone who was brought up as a fierce royalist, I find it offensive and it has to be stopped,” he commented.

Therefore, Piers said that if he has a platform, he will use it because what Meghan and Harry are doing, “it’s damaging”.