Sunday Oct 09 2022
Prince Harry 'mimicked' Prince William on wedding day, made Kate cry

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Prince Harry made a wonderful speech for brother Prince William and Kate Middleton on the day of their wedding.

The Duke of Sussex used his sense of humour and warm language to send tears down the royal couple's eyes.

Royal author Katie Nicholl writes in Harry's biography: "It was affectionate, warm and funny and touched William deeply.

"The speech was peppered with Harry's classic sense of humour, and he ribbed his brother: 'William didn't have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate'.

"Famous for his mimicry, Harry then impersonated his brother calling Kate 'Babykins', to much laughter from the guests.

"When he said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration, there was a shy smile from Chelsy, while Kate shed a tear."

Kate and William invited 1,900 people to their wedding at Westminster Abbey, but as the day went on the guest list became smaller. 600 joined the royal family for a lunch reception at Buckingham Palace.

