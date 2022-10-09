 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘torn between’ Meghan Markle or King Charles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly troubled over having to ‘pick and choose’ between King Charles and

An anonymous source close to Star magazine issued this shocking allegation.

They allege that the death of Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply affected’ Prince Harry, so much so that it “resonated the importance of family and duty for Harry.”

But, Meghan Markle on the other hand has “made that crystal clear” that she wants “nothing more than to continue building their new life in Montecito, California.”

She reportedly has but one objective in mind and intends “to get the truth out there about the royals - the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

This comes shortly after Palace insiders also broke down insights by King Charles III who allegedly wants Prince Harry “back into the fold,” under a condition that there should be “qno more drama.”

