Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor pinned emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor

Rashi Kapoor was a well-known personality in B-town for his acting skills. He died on April 30, 2022, after battling a long fight with Cancer.



Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband on her social media by sharing a picture.

Taking to her Instagram, Neetu shared a black-and-white picture of Rishi and captioned it as, "Miss your noise. It’s too quiet."





A fan wrote for Neetu, “He is always around you. Your souls are connected and can communicate at all times. Just close your eyes and feel his presence.”



Moreover, last month, on Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary, Neetu shared a throwback candid picture of them. She wrote: “Happy birthday" and dropped a red heart emoji.





Husband and wife worked together in many Bollywood films together such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar and Anthony and many others.

