Taurees Habib becomes second Pakistani to win Grammy

Taurees Habib, along with his trophy, poses for a photo. — [email protected]

In a major achievement, renowned Pakistani musician Taurees Habib became the second Pakistani to ever receive a Grammy for his work in the field of sound engineering.

The award was for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television), given to Habib for his work on Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack for Dune: Part Two.

Although the award was announced in February 2025, Habib, a Karachi native, chose to keep the news private until the golden gramophone was finally delivered to his residence.

“Taurees Habib, Engineer. Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media — 2024, Dune: Part Two (Hans Zimmer),” the trophy bears the engraving.

In a Facebook post, Habib announced: “I’m so incredibly honoured to have received this for my work on Dune: Part Two, and to be the first Pakistani to receive this for engineering and only the second Pakistani ever to win a Grammy.”

“It’s crazy to walk into my living room and see this thing just sitting there. I’m so lucky to have gotten to go along for the ride with all the people on our team who put their blood, sweat, and tears into bringing @hanszimmer’s vision to life,” he added.

Sharing a video on his Instagram account, Habib said: “So something happened this February, and I haven’t really talked about it. It felt like one of those things that’d be better to show than tell about.”