 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone on Depression: 'The role of caregivers has been extremely important'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Deepika Padukone will next seen in the film Pathaan opposite SRK
Deepika Padukone will next seen in the film 'Pathaan' opposite SRK

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has always been very vocal about her own depression stories, talks about the role of caregivers during a depression phase. 

Padukone, while talking to NDTV, said: “Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregivers has been extremely important that’s why my mother is here, that’s why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years and when I hear the stories of the caregivers, I understand how equally important that is as well.”

She says: “The emotional well-being of the caregiver is an important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness.”

Deepika, quoted her own example, stated: “In my own case for example, had my mother and the caregiver not identified my symptoms, in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don’t know what state I would be in today.”

“I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver, remarked the Ram-Leela actress.”

Padukone also revealed that her mother Ujjala Padukone was the first person to identify her depression symptoms.

According to IndianExpress, Deepika Padukone has also launched a Live Laugh Foundation back in 2021, aiming to help people dealing with depression and mental issues. 

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari
Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor
Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video

Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video
Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next

Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy road trip to Los Angles

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy road trip to Los Angles
German models at Paris Fashion Week ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals

German models at Paris Fashion Week ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals
Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer dropping on October 14

Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer dropping on October 14
Sarah Khan celebrates daughter Alyana's first birthday

Sarah Khan celebrates daughter Alyana's first birthday
Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' collects INR 0.9 crore on Day 1

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' collects INR 0.9 crore on Day 1
Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan's look in 'Adipurush'

Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan's look in 'Adipurush'