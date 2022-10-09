 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘refused’ to cancel Meghan Markle docuseries ‘even if hated’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

File Footage

Netflix reportedly ‘refused’ to cancel Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s show regardless of the fact that they don’t love it.

Royal podcast host Kinsey Schofield issued this insight in an interview with Express UK.

The host and commentator began by promising the outlet about the incoming series and claimed that it will “inevitably hit the streaming platform.”

Especially since “Netflix has invested way too much in the Sussexes for this project to be shelved.”

This comes irrespective of the fact that “Harry and Meghan might not love the final product, but it will inevitably hit the streaming platform.”

“The streaming giant would be humiliated if nothing came to fruition with their partnership. The Sussexes earned a ludicrous amount of money for their relationship with Netflix and the hype around their content has been nonstop.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life

Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life
King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report

King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report
Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships

Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships
Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report

Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report
Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo

Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'
Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list

Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list
Kim Kardashian's new podcast hits No.1 on Spotify charts, beating Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian's new podcast hits No.1 on Spotify charts, beating Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family
King Charles to be crowned on wrong Stone of Destiny?

King Charles to be crowned on wrong Stone of Destiny?
Kate Middleton 'left in tears' by Prince Harry on her big day

Kate Middleton 'left in tears' by Prince Harry on her big day
Queen Camilla ‘tired hard’ to please Meghan Markle in ‘terrible royal trials’

Queen Camilla ‘tired hard’ to please Meghan Markle in ‘terrible royal trials’