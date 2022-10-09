 
Sunday Oct 09 2022
WATCH: Rizwan gives sermon at Christchurch’s Mosque

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan gave a sermon on Saturday at New Zealand’s Christchurch Mosque.

Rizwan, in his sermon, spoke about having complete faith in Allah. He urged people present there to invest their life, wealth, and time in the path of Allah.

Middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed was also present at the mosque.

Pakistan cricket team is currently in New Zealand for the tri-nation series. The Green Shirts are taking a day off from practice to rest today. They will hold a practice session tomorrow (Monday), and take on Kiwis on Tuesday.

Pakistan registered their second win in the tri-series by defeating the hosts in Saturday's clash. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the series opener against Bangladesh on October 7.

The three teams are part of a week-long tournament being played in Christchurch. Each side is using it to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting later this month.

