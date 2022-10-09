King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report

King Charles III’s coronation will be held next year with fewer guests than previous coronations, stated reports.

According to The Mail, the royal ceremony, slated to be held next year, will be cut from the traditional three hours to just an hour.

The reports also revealed that the guests will also be cut back from 8000 to 2000.

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Mather said: ‘‘There are about 700 peers, well they won’t all be there," and added: "The same with MPs: they won’t all be present because he’s not being crowned for them. He’s being crowned for the people."

A source told the outlet on Sunday that: “The King has stripped back a lot of the Coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years.”

Meanwhile, The Mirror reported last week: “The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long-held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world.”

The source added: “In an age where people are feeling the pinch, this is not going to happen.”