 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

King Charles III has stripped back a lot of the Coronation: report
King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report

King Charles III’s coronation will be held next year with fewer guests than previous coronations, stated reports.

According to The Mail, the royal ceremony, slated to be held next year, will be cut from the traditional three hours to just an hour.

The reports also revealed that the guests will also be cut back from 8000 to 2000.

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Mather said: ‘‘There are about 700 peers, well they won’t all be there," and added: "The same with MPs: they won’t all be present because he’s not being crowned for them. He’s being crowned for the people."

A source told the outlet on Sunday that: “The King has stripped back a lot of the Coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years.”

Meanwhile, The Mirror reported last week: “The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long-held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world.”

The source added: “In an age where people are feeling the pinch, this is not going to happen.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life

Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life
Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships

Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships
Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report

Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report
Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo

Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'
Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list

Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list
Kim Kardashian's new podcast hits No.1 on Spotify charts, beating Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian's new podcast hits No.1 on Spotify charts, beating Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family
King Charles to be crowned on wrong Stone of Destiny?

King Charles to be crowned on wrong Stone of Destiny?
Kate Middleton 'left in tears' by Prince Harry on her big day

Kate Middleton 'left in tears' by Prince Harry on her big day
Queen Camilla ‘tired hard’ to please Meghan Markle in ‘terrible royal trials’

Queen Camilla ‘tired hard’ to please Meghan Markle in ‘terrible royal trials’
'Darkest hour of my life': Shakira on split with Gerard Piqué

'Darkest hour of my life': Shakira on split with Gerard Piqué