 
Sunday Oct 09 2022
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Jennifer Lopez was the picture of elegance as she stepped out with her husband, Ben Affleck, in Los Angeles earlier on Saturday.

The Argo star and the Hustlers actor who are reportedly finding it difficult to blend their families together while also focusing on their respective demanding careers were spotted stepping onto a glamorous private jet.

The adorable couple opted for style as they prepared for a day of exciting travel.

The Marry Me star, 53, and Hollywood actor, 50, recently held a stunning wedding ceremony in front of close family and friends at Ben's Georgia estate in August, and have continued to focus on their careers and building their life together.

In the pictures obtained by DailyMail, the talented singer is seen wearing a white blouse with a pointed collar comprised of a floral embellishment at the top.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Ben also donned a fashionable ensemble, comprising white pants along with a plain T-shirt.

Previously, an insider spilled to Radar Online that JLo “was walking on air" before tying the knot with Affleck and now her feet are firmly planted on the ground.

Following their marriage and romantic honeymoons in Europe, the couple is "back to the grind of work and parenting," the source said, adding, "Reality has set in."

The two lovebirds now share five children together, including Ben's three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and Jen's twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with an ex, Marc Anthony. 


