 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family shares touching update on the Queen’s steadfast friend Emma

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Royal family shares touching update on the Queen’s steadfast friend Emma

Emma was there to pay tribute to Her Majesty as the monarch made her final journey to Windsor Castle (Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

The royal family left fans in tears as they reminded them of Queen Elizabeth II by sharing a heartwarming update on the late Queen’s beloved pony Emma.

King Charles' mom was known for her lifelong love of horses and passion for riding, sparked by the gift of a Shetland pony named Peggy by the late monarch's grandfather King George V. 

She was accompanied by her steadfast friend Emma for the last fifteen years of her life. She used to rode around the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Paying a touching tribute to the Queen, the royal family have also reassured the public that Emma is in the best hands as they released a beautiful new image of the black pony to the official royal family Twitter account on Sunday.

They captioned it: “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle."

When Queen Elizabeth breathed her last at the age of 96 on September 8 in Scotland, many royal fans voiced concern over what would happen to her beloved animals, including Emma and her corgis. 

Royal family members and fans were reduced to tears when Emma made an appearance at the Queen's funeral. The pony was brought outside to see her owner return home to Windsor, with a headscarf belonging to the late monarch placed over her saddle in a loving tribute. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service
King Charles and Prince William's attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK

King Charles and Prince William's attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK
Janet Jackson reunites with niece Paris and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

Janet Jackson reunites with niece Paris and fans can’t stop adoring the duo
Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos

Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos
Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life

Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life
King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report

King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report
Reason behind Scooby-Doo's absence from Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' revealed

Reason behind Scooby-Doo's absence from Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' revealed
Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships

Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships
Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report

Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report
Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo

Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to stop 'playing with fire'
Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list

Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list