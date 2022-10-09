 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Om Raut says he is taking notes of audience's feedback on 'Adipurush'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Om Raut says he is taking notes of audiences feedback on Adipurush
Om Raut says he is taking notes of audience's feedback on Adipurush

Om Raut, director of Adipurush, said in a recent interview that he is taking notes of what the audience is saying about Adipurush and will certainly not disappoint them with the final product, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Adipurush's teaser was released recently and was heavily criticized on social media for its VFX and the looks that the characters are given. Fans say that the characters look more like Islamic or Mughal historic figures rather than Hindu mythological characters.

Om Raut said about the criticism the film is facing, "Hum par vishwas rakhein (have faith in us). For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The mythological film based on Ramayana is made on a budget of INR 500 crore and is expected to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.

More From Showbiz:

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on being National Icon of India

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on being National Icon of India
Amitabh Bachchan became active parent after Shweta's marriage, says Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan became active parent after Shweta's marriage, says Jaya Bachchan
Karan Johar talks about being trolled for discussing celebs' personal lives on KWK

Karan Johar talks about being trolled for discussing celebs' personal lives on KWK
Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari
Deepika Padukone on Depression: 'The role of caregivers has been extremely important'

Deepika Padukone on Depression: 'The role of caregivers has been extremely important'

Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor
Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video

Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video
Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next

Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy road trip to Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy road trip to Los Angeles
German models at Paris Fashion Week ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals

German models at Paris Fashion Week ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals
Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer dropping on October 14

Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer dropping on October 14