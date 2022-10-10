New coin featuring Queen Elizabeth's portrait unveiled

A new coin featuring Queen Elizabeth's portrait has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

According to reports, The new 50p coins won't feature the King's effigy.

"The coins will not be re-struck in order to "minimise waste or unnecessary environmental impact," Daily Express quoted the Royal Mint as saying.

It said the new coin commemorates the BBC's centenary and pays tribute to the BBC's global reach by showing a broadcasting mast emerging from the earth.

It also features the inscription "inform, educate, entertain", which are the values set out by Lord Reith when he founded the organisation in 1922.

A Royal Mint official said the coin's depiction of the Queen is expected to create a "high demand" among collectors.

"Coins are miniature pieces of art which tell the stories of our nation," Rebecca Morgan, the Royal Mint's director of collector services said.

"With the obverse side of the coin featuring the effigy of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, we do anticipate a high demand for these coins from collectors," she said.