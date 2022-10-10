A$AP Rocky proving to be perfect partner as Rihanna prepares for Super Bowl

File Footage

ASAP Rocky is standing by Rihanna as she prepares for Super Bowl halftime show less than a year after welcoming her first baby.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the rapper has taken on baby duties so RiRi can solely focus on the upcoming show.

“Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing,” the source told the outlet.

“He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” the source added. “Rocky couldn’t be prouder of Rihanna for landing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

“He knows it’s not a decision she’s taken lightly, but it’s going to be one of the greatest highlights of her life.

“Rocky has seen Rihanna transition into motherhood this past year and how she’s handling it all like a boss.

"He really can’t believe she’s taking on such a huge project less than a year after they had their son. But he’s confident that if anybody can do it, Rihanna can.”

The insider went on to reveal that the Praise the Lord singer will “absolutely be in attendance” as he “wouldn’t miss it for the world.”



