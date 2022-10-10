 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

A$AP Rocky proving to be perfect partner as Rihanna prepares for Super Bowl

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

File Footage 

ASAP Rocky is standing by Rihanna as she prepares for Super Bowl halftime show less than a year after welcoming her first baby.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the rapper has taken on baby duties so RiRi can solely focus on the upcoming show.

“Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing,” the source told the outlet.

“He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” the source added. “Rocky couldn’t be prouder of Rihanna for landing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

“He knows it’s not a decision she’s taken lightly, but it’s going to be one of the greatest highlights of her life.

“Rocky has seen Rihanna transition into motherhood this past year and how she’s handling it all like a boss.

"He really can’t believe she’s taking on such a huge project less than a year after they had their son. But he’s confident that if anybody can do it, Rihanna can.”

The insider went on to reveal that the Praise the Lord singer will “absolutely be in attendance” as he “wouldn’t miss it for the world.” 


More From Entertainment:

Instagram, Twitter confirm Kanye West accounts restrictions

Instagram, Twitter confirm Kanye West accounts restrictions
King Charles strips back on Coronation traditions ‘because of cost of living crisis’

King Charles strips back on Coronation traditions ‘because of cost of living crisis’
Maya Hawke shares she turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie

Maya Hawke shares she turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria and baby Ilaria adorably pose together in ‘due date’ pic

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria and baby Ilaria adorably pose together in ‘due date’ pic

Meghan Markle ‘had own motives’ for marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘had own motives’ for marrying Prince Harry
Prince Harry upcoming bombshell book won’t ‘see the light of the day’

Prince Harry upcoming bombshell book won’t ‘see the light of the day’
Daniel Radcliffe concerned about reaction of girlfriend’s dad to Weird Al biopic

Daniel Radcliffe concerned about reaction of girlfriend’s dad to Weird Al biopic
Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles Monday

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles Monday
Taylor Swift teases surprise collaboration on upcoming ‘Midnights’ album

Taylor Swift teases surprise collaboration on upcoming ‘Midnights’ album
Lilibet, Archie can be Prince and Princess but not HRH?

Lilibet, Archie can be Prince and Princess but not HRH?