Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thought Queen Elizabeth was ‘immortal’?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of ‘treating’ Queen Elizabeth as ‘some kind of immortal’ with their ‘never ending jibes’.



Royal commentator and author Daniela Else issued this insight in her new piece for news.com.au.

She began by writing, “The Sussexes cooked up a reunion plan that was predicated on a woman who was fast approaching her century staying in the top job. OK …”

“Likewise, a report surfaced in Page Six last week suggesting that the Sussexes are “desperate to edit [their] Netflix show” along with Harry’s memoir following his grandmother’s death and father’s accession.”

“Huh? Did they think the Queen just might live forever or prove immortal? This day was always going to come so film, write or plan anything based on the presumption that Her Majesty would still be alive and in charge?” she added before concluding.