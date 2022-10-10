 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
Monday Oct 10, 2022

‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey ties the knot for the third time to Marc Menchaca
Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has recently tied the knot with her partner Marc Menchaca in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Pictures and videos from the duo’s ceremony are making rounds on the internet.

Lena, who has been popular for her role as ruthless Queen of the seven kingdoms Cersei Lannister in HBO’s blockbuster hit series GOT, was looking stunning in a sleeveless halter neck gown.

The gorgeous bridal outfit also featured a plunging neckline and backless design.


Lena also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while the Ozark actor looked dapper in a navy-blue suit, accessorized with a wide-brimmed beige hat.

GOT stars including Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas also attended the ceremony in Italy. The wedding reportedly took place on Thursday (6 October).

Lena and Menchaca started dating in 2020. She was previously married to musician Peter Loughran from 2007 to 201, with whom she shares her 12-year-old son Wylie.

The actress also has a daughter named Teddy, seven, from a relationship with Dan Cadan.

