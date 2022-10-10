 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 10 2022
Rekha turns 68 today: Take a look at her best performances

Rekhas received a National Award for the film Umrao Jaan
Bollywood Diva Rekha has been a heartthrob of millions of people all over the world, and she still is one glamorous figure.

The actress turns 68-years old today (10th October). She started her career as a child artist at the age of 12.

On this special occasion, let’s dedicate a tribute to Rekha with some of her outstanding on-screen performances.

Umrao Jaan

Rekha’s most iconic performance was in Umrao Jaan 1981. She won a National Award in the category of Best Actress for the movie.

Silsila

Silsila is one the most controversial films of Rakha’s career. The film was released in 1981, featuring Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

The film turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 1978. In the movie, Rekha played the role of Zohrabai, a girl who falls in love with Sikandar (Amitabh Bachchan), a protagonist.

Khoon Bhari Maang

A 1988 film directed by Rakesh Roshan, featured Rekha in the character of Arti. She earned her second Filmfare award for this film as the Best Actress.

Kalyug

The story of Kalyug was based on the plot of Mahabharat.

Lajja

The film featured: Rekha, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta. The story of Lajja revolved around the life of a village midwife Ramdulari (Rekha), who does not want to get bound by gender-based ties.   

As per IndiaToday, Rekha has so many superhit performances which can’t be narrowed down to a small list. 

