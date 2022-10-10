Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals Katrina Kaif is the biggest prankster

Siddhant Chaturvedi talked about his Phone Bhoot costar Katrina Kaif in a recent interview. The actor said that Katrina might look innocent but in reality, she is the biggest prankster, as reported by IndiaToday.

Siddhant revealed that Katrina pulled a lot of pranks on him and Ishaan Khatter on the sets of Phone Bhoot; however, the experience of working with her was amazing as she is a fun and loving person.

Siddhant told IndiaToday about his experience of working with Katrina Kaif, "I would say, its amazing working with her. She might look innocent but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also."

He further added, "It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with."

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming film Phone Bhoot's trailer was released on October 10 and the film is expected to release in theatres on November 4.