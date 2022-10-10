Harry Potter star Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for THIS reason

Tom Felton showered praises on the author of the original book JK Rowling for 'bringing so many generations together through the stories.

The Harry Potter actor’s comments come after a wave of backlash towards the writer following her controversial comments on transgender people - with the 35-year-old actor sharing that he 'doesn't pick sides.

Chatting in a new interview with The Times T2 magazine, Tom drew on JK, real name moniker Joanne, and her mark on the entertainment industry.

He said: 'I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons [fantasy conventions] in particular, that no one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life.

'I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that,' he explained.

His comments come after J.K. Rowling came under fire in early June 2020 for controversial tweets she posted about the transgender community.



