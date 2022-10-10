 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Potter star Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Tom Felton showered praises on the author of the original book JK Rowling for 'bringing so many generations together through the stories.

The Harry Potter actor’s comments come after a wave of backlash towards the writer following her controversial comments on transgender people - with the 35-year-old actor sharing that he 'doesn't pick sides.

Chatting in a new interview with The Times T2 magazine, Tom drew on JK, real name moniker Joanne, and her mark on the entertainment industry.

He said: 'I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons [fantasy conventions] in particular, that no one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life.

'I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that,' he explained.

His comments come after J.K. Rowling came under fire in early June 2020 for controversial tweets she posted about the transgender community.


More From Entertainment:

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect
Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign

Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read

Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read
Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children

Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children
Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’

Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’
Ian McEwan comes out in support of JK Rowling for her views on transgender

Ian McEwan comes out in support of JK Rowling for her views on transgender
Justin Bieber was ‘hurt’ after ‘idol’ Kanye West attacked wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber was ‘hurt’ after ‘idol’ Kanye West attacked wife Hailey Bieber
Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo
Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks

Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks
Daniel Craig reveals what has made him say yes to play James Bond first time

Daniel Craig reveals what has made him say yes to play James Bond first time
Kanye West 'mental health' on the verge of collapse: Report

Kanye West 'mental health' on the verge of collapse: Report

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain