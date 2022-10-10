'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect

File Footage

The Legend of Maula Jatt, an incoming fan favorite, is in line to rock fans with never-before-seen twists, turns, loopholes and sordid betrayals.



It is slated for to release on 13 October, 2022.



Cast List:

Fans are surely in for a treat once The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits theatres as it includes iconic names like;

Hamza Abbasi (Noori Natt)

Fawad Khan (Maula Jatt)

Humaima Malick (Daaro Nattni)

Mahira Khan (Mukkho Jatti)

Gohar Rasheed (Maakha Natt)

Shafqat Cheema

Shamoon Abbasi

Nayyer Ejaz

Faris Shafi

Arsalan Cheema

Mohsin Shahzad Bagga

Synopsis & Overview:

It tells the tale of the orphan who ends up becoming one of the strongest fighters in his village after continuous tests of strengths. That is until he finally meets a man who wishes to test his mettle.

