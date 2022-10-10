 
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect

The Legend of Maula Jatt, an incoming fan favorite, is in line to rock fans with never-before-seen twists, turns, loopholes and sordid betrayals.

It is slated for to release on 13 October, 2022.

Cast List:

Fans are surely in for a treat once The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits theatres as it includes iconic names like;

  • Hamza Abbasi (Noori Natt)
  • Fawad Khan (Maula Jatt)
  • Humaima Malick (Daaro Nattni)
  • Mahira Khan (Mukkho Jatti)
  • Gohar Rasheed (Maakha Natt)
  • Shafqat Cheema
  • Shamoon Abbasi
  • Nayyer Ejaz
  • Faris Shafi
  • Arsalan Cheema
  • Mohsin Shahzad Bagga

Synopsis & Overview:

It tells the tale of the orphan who ends up becoming one of the strongest fighters in his village after continuous tests of strengths. That is until he finally meets a man who wishes to test his mettle.

