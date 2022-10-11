 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
EBEleen Bukhari

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Maula Jatt: Fans speculate Rs 200 crore box office for Fawad Khan starrer

The Legend of Maula Jatt has seemingly raised the bar for Pakistani films. 

In a private screening held at Atrium Cinemas on Monday, moviegoers lauded the Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi starter for its gripping storyline and power-packed performances.

"You will see a Fawad Khan like never before," one praised Fawad's Maula.

Another added: "The acting, the craft, and the direction will surely leave an impact on the audience."

"Humaima Malick's powerful portrayal of Daro will sweep you off your feet," a third continued, referencing to Malick's portrayal of Daro.

"I believe the movie will surpass Rs 200 crore at the box office," a fan declared.

Maula Jatt is set to release worldwide on October 13

