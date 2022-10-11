 
sports
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
SDSports desk

New Zealand Cricket chief David White says players can choose between Pakistan tour, IPL

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

New Zealand cricket team. — Twitter
New Zealand cricket team. — Twitter 

New Zealand Cricket's Chief Executive David White on Tuesday said that he is hopeful of fielding a full-strength team for the first leg of the Pakistan tour

The Kiwis will play two Tests and three one-day internationals (ODIs) in the first phase from December 27 to January 15 and five ODIs and five T20I from April 13 to May 7. 

Speaking to Stuff, White said that his understanding of the team so far is that it will be full-strength, however, the players are allowed to choose whether they want to be a part of the Pakistan tour or the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

During this time, IPL 2023 will be happening in India. 

Speaking about security in Pakistan, the chief executive said that a four-member delegation visited the hotels and different venues. "We are in contact with the embassy and our government about this tour," he added.

