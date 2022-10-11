Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid recently rang in her 26th birthday and the model has left fans stunned with her latest style statement.

The runway queen stepped out in style as she celebrated her birthday with an intimate dinner at Italian restaurant Lucali in New York City.

For her big night, the supermodel opted for a dark sultry look which included an oversized leather jacket featuring checkered stripes over a sheer lacy black dress.

Bella finished the gorgeous look with strappy sandals and 90’s inspired tinted frameless glasses.

The model was joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman and sister Gigi Hadid.

Gigi, who has been making headlines for her rumored relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, rocked a Y2K-inspired ensemble.

The 27-year-old blond beauty rocked a low-rise denim skirt with a tight black crop top and leather blazer.

Gigi also took to Instagram and paid a touching tribute to her younger sister. "I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with u," she wrote.

"HAPPIEST DAY, MONTH, YEAR to my sweetie pie supernova sister. I love you so much and I am so proud of you," Gigi captioned the post which included a series of glam snaps of the duo.