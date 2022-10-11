Mandy Moore lashes out at Kanye West for anti-Semitic comments: Read

This is Us star Mandy Moore has recently hit out at Kanye West after his anti-Semitic outburst on social media.



On Monday, the Chasing Liberty actress took to Instagram story and shared a tweet from the Anti-Defamation League’s director community engagement Carly Pildis, who remarked West’s “actions are extremely dangerous and must be called out”.

“It's time for people to stop saying that man is a genius,” wrote Moore on the same story under a tweet.

A Walk To Remember star stated, “Or that mental illness is an excuse for his antisemitism and anti-blackness.”

“You can have compassion for someone's condition but also call them out. Words matter,” noted Emmy-nominated actress.

West, also known as Ye, faced restrictions on Twitter and Instagram after he spoke against Jewish people, saying, “I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”.

Moore was not the only celebrity who criticised West. John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Silverman also condemned rapper for his “hurtful remarks”.