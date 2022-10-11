 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez opens up about mental health struggles in upcoming documentary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Selena Gomez opens up about mental health struggles upcoming documentary
Selena Gomez opens up about mental health struggles upcoming documentary

Selena Gomez shared her mental health struggles along with her successes in her upcoming documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The trailer for the documentary debuted on Monday, October 10, 2022.

The documentary, directed by Alek Keshishian, chronicles the superstar’s rise to fame and, according to Apple, will offer a “uniquely raw and intimate” look at Gomez’s life that “spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

The trailer features a new song that Gomez teased is ‘coming soon’. The crooner is shown in different stages of her life, from childhood home videos and performance clips to deeply personal footage of her in the hospital.

“Everything that I have gone through, it’s going to be there. I’m just making it my friend now,” Gomez says in the intimate and vulnerable trailer, which dropped on World Mental Health Day in support of global mental health education and awareness. “I know this is the beginning for me.”

At one point, a makeup-free Gomez cries to a friend and reveals, "My whole life, since I was a kid, I've been working. And I don't want to be like, super famous. But I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."

She later lays bare her insecurities, telling a pal that she's afraid she's "not good enough," a worry that plagued her growing up.

In recent years, Gomez has been candid about her struggles with her mental health. In 2014, Gomez entered a facility for mental health treatment after being diagnosed with lupus, then she later revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Gomez also had a kidney transplant in 2017 because of complications and side effects related to her lupus, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer also includes footage of her recording in the studio, traveling and a stop at the house of an old school friend, who introduces her excited young daughter to Gomez.

"What makes me happy is connection. And it helps me get out of my head."

“Clearly, I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else," tells Gomez. "Everything that I had gone through, it's gonna be there. I'm just making it my friend now… I know this is the beginning for me."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will be streaming on Apple+ on November 4th.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan lashes out at Kanye West following anti-semitic slur

Piers Morgan lashes out at Kanye West following anti-semitic slur
Block ‘busted’: Bollywood faces horror show at box office

Block ‘busted’: Bollywood faces horror show at box office
Priyanka Chopra drops PDA-filled photos with hubby Nick Jonas from friends’ wedding

Priyanka Chopra drops PDA-filled photos with hubby Nick Jonas from friends’ wedding
King Charles changed Meghan Markle’s life

King Charles changed Meghan Markle’s life
Adele, Rich Paul step out for romantic date ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Adele, Rich Paul step out for romantic date ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Charles’ painting of Queen’s beloved Balmoral to go to auction

Charles’ painting of Queen’s beloved Balmoral to go to auction
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘privately’ fixing relationship amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘privately’ fixing relationship amid cheating scandal
Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 6 months of marriage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 6 months of marriage
Kate Middleton’s mother takes fans inside royal kids’ Halloween plan

Kate Middleton’s mother takes fans inside royal kids’ Halloween plan
Prince Harry 'anger' as Prince William never wanted 'happiness' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'anger' as Prince William never wanted 'happiness' with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘targeted’ Prince Harry for ‘money and fame’

Meghan Markle ‘targeted’ Prince Harry for ‘money and fame’