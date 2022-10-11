 
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Kim Kardashian mocked by fans at NFL game after she appeared on big screen

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Kim Kardashian met with a rather unpleasant reaction from the crowd as she attended Los Angeles’ Rams game with her son Saint on Sunday.

The Kardashians star, 41, was booed by the audience after she appeared on the jumbotron and blew a kiss during the game at SoFi Stadium.

Pop star John Legend was also at the game and was cheered by the crowd when he appeared on the screen. However, when it was Kardashian's turn, the loud cheers turned into criticism.

The SKIMS founder smiled and waved at her fellow audience members despite their loud negative reaction.

Meanwhile, Stephen Amell supported the reality TV star and tweeted, “Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment.”

“When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous,” he concluded.

Kim was clad in a black Balenciaga catsuit-style outfit including a long-sleeved shirt and sports top to finish the stylish athletic look.

She also shared some pictures and videos from their day out on her Instagram Story.

