Holly Willoughby comes out in support of Prince Harry's 'positive' tell-all book

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has apparently come out in support of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir amid reports he has sought to pull the plug on his book deal.

The TV personality, 41, comments came as royal biographer Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, said she does not think the contentious biography will ever 'see the light of day.



The blonde beauty and Phillip Schofield discussed the behind-the-scenes reports on the ITV morning show on Tuesday morning.

Discussing the memoir from the Duke of Sussex, Holly noted: “Any family member writing about another family without their permission is awkward.”

This Morning’s opinion guest replied: “I do think writing a book that promises to be a tell-all is going to be really bad for their family relations.”

Holly then replied: “Maybe it’s going to be very positive. Maybe we just don’t know,” to which the guest in the studio said: “Do you think they’re going to pay a 40million for a very positive thing?”

Laughing, Holly insisted: “They might do. It’s interesting to know what his life is like anyway.”

This comes after Tina Brown told The Telegraph: “They are now in this bind, where they've taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he's supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he's actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it.

“If the book continues, I don't think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won't see the light of day.”



