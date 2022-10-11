Khloe Kardashian wants ‘magic’ after devastating breakup with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shared cryptic message revealing she wants "magic" following her devastating split from serial cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star dropped a story on her Instagram account during late hours of Sunday which featured words, “(Expletive) normal, I want magic.”

Even though Khloe did not reveal what kind of magic she is looking for in her life, it seems like The Kardashian star looking for some fairytale romance after Tristan drama.

The story comes after the Good American co-founder detailed how she discovered the NBA player’s paternity scandal while they were expecting baby no 2 via surrogacy during the hit reality TV show.

Khloe and the basketball player dated on and off since 2016. She first broke up with the Tristan in 2018 after he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter True with multiple women.

They later reconciled in 2020 and called it quits again in 2021 after Khloe discovered that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with her.