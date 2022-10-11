 
Charles 'attuned to public mood' about cut-back coronation

King Charles III's coronation, slated to be held next year, has been garnering much attention as the "modest" ceremony will going to interest many.

According to The Mail, the new monarch has an “instinctive aversion to pomp in the wrong circumstance” while he hopes to have a “slimmed-down” coronation in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis.

The source shared that Charles is “mindful” of striking a balance, between necessary and unnecessary rituals for the ceremony.

the site quoted its source: “It was always planned to be a more modest affair given the world we now live in. This direction of travel has accelerated given the economic challenges we are facing.

“His Majesty is very attuned to the public mood on these things and has always had an instinctive aversion to pomp in the wrong circumstance,” the insider added.

